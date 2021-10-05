MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday the state will support the expansion of Agropur Dairy Cooperative in Little Chute with up to $4.5 million in business tax credits over the next four years from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Agropur will build a $168 million state-of-the-art cheese factory in Little Chute with room for growth.
“From our farmers and cheesemakers and the folks in the dairy supply chain to the workers who will help build this expansion, to the Wisconsin cheese consumers and enthusiasts everywhere, this investment will be felt far beyond the farm,” said Evers.
Agropur is the largest dairy cooperative in North America and one of the top 20 dairy producers in the world. In Wisconsin, Agropur operates facilities in La Crosse, Appleton, Little Chute, Weyauwega and Luxemburg.