MUSKEGO — The new federal COVID-19 stimulus package winding its way through the legislature in Washington, D.C., is expected to provide more lifelines to small businesses impacted by the shutdowns invoked throughout the pandemic.
Federal, state and local businesses and organizations continue to distill the parameters around the new relief package, which is expected to reopen the PPP forgivable loan program that was tapped dry in the initial round early this year.
The new round of forgivable PPP loans is expected to offer less than the first go-around — a maximum of $2 million, rather than $10 million — but the provisions are being broadened to encompass a greater pool of entities, including 501(c)(6) nonprofits, local media organizations and housing cooperatives.
The updated PPP loan program is available to small businesses and nonprofits that did not receive funds in the initial offering. Entities that received loans the first time around also will be offered another infusion of funds through a “second draw” stipulation.
In the new relief package, PPP loans could be forgiven if businesses allocate at least 60 percent of the loan proceeds toward payroll and earmarking the balance toward other critical expenses, such as rent, utilities and interest on mortgages.
The Muskego Area Chamber of Commerce is among the Waukesha County organizations keeping tabs on the new relief bill and how it could assist small businesses.
Reached by phone Monday, Krisann Durnford, executive director of the Muskego chamber, said she and others within the organization are in the information- gathering phase and distributing details to member businesses as it becomes available.
“I haven’t really had any feedback,” Durnford said of the new PPP loan program, pointing out the package was announced on the cusp of Christmas. “But the first time around, there were a good grouping of people who were absolutely ready and willing to take advantage of anything that they could.”
Durnford, who described herself as “the information gatherer and distributor,” said the unique fiscal circumstances each small business faces heading into the new year likely will play hand-in-glove into whether the new PPP loan program is a feasible option.
“Every small business is different,” Durnford said. “What are they looking at, and what do they need? Is it a continuous payroll situation, or are they looking to try to cover operational expenses? That’s the important thing.”
For the real nitty-gritty technical details, Durnford said she advises small business owners to consult high-level experts, such as banks and the U.S. Small Business Administration to flesh out eligibility.
U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Thomas Donohue went on record in support of the pandemic relief legislation last week.
“The chamber applauds a truly bipartisan compromise that finally puts the American people and businesses ahead of partisan squabbling,” Donohue said in a statement issued Dec. 22. “We commend the Congressional leadership and the bipartisan senators and representatives whose actions led to this achievement.”