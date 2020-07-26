MUSKEGO — During the summer, Pop’s Kettle Corn typically serves 500 to 900 events during the season, Pop’s Brand Warrior Megan Giersch said.
But due to the pandemic, a lot of the events have been canceled for Pop’s — along with many other vendors who rely on the summer season to sell their products.
Chief of Poperations Mark Knudsen said he loves solving challenges and Pop’s Marketplace is the solution to the challenge COVID-19 brought to small business owners.
“(We) created a space that is a year-round farmers market for all of these local vendors that have lost a ton of events,” Knudsen said. “This is something now where people can come to, get what they wanted at farmers markets all the time and support so many local businesses.”
Pop’s Marketplace, S70- W16050 Janesville Road, is located in the former Basse Country Delight Farm Market space and had its soft opening on July 10.
Giersch said Knudsen saw the potential in the space and as well as the opportunity to feature their farmer and vendor friends — something they’ve always wanted to do.
“This was sort of our vision in regards to all of our farmers markets friends and especially during the pandemic where a majority of the events have been canceled,” Giersch said. “People relied on making money on their products during the summer.”
The items featured Pop’s Marketplace are wide ranging from hot sauces, to candles, to cookies, cribbage boards, house plants and even dog treats. Giersch said a lot of the items are curated locally and come from the friends she and Knudsen met at farmers markets.
“My vision is that someone’s family comes in from out of state and they can bring them here to showcase cool Wisconsin products,” Giersch said.
Thursday afternoon, Alyssa Guzikowski, who owns her own self-named photography business, visited Pop’s Marketplace to talk with Giersch about being a vendor.
“I think that Megan seemed positive about the connection we’ll be making,” Guzikowski said. “We’re really looking forward to that opportunity as my business is pretty new.”
Guzikowski said she thinks being a vendor at Pop’s Marketplace will be amazing and thinks it’s a huge opportunity for her business.
“I’m so excited for the future that this could provide for me and having people see my stuff and crafts too,” she said. “Having people come in and see something that you’ve made and hold it makes people want to buy it.
“With this being a local business as well, everybody supports everybody.”
In addition to helping the vendors, Knudsen said he wants to help the farmers as well.
The produce from the farm behind the marketplace will still be sold inside and Knudsen said he is trying to help others in the area as well.
“We have these farmers in the situation as well that are in dire need of getting their corn and their product out there because they can’t wholesale it to someone,” he said.
Knudsen added that he is trying to create traditions for people to come to the store to pick up kettle corn, an ear of corn and see what local vendors have to offer.
Giersch said she and Knudsen have been overjoyed with the response from the community.
“It’s kind of blown us away to be honest,” Giersch said.
Giersch said helping others is in hers and Knudsen’s nature and thinks other vendors mirror their actions when they see them helping others.
“Usually every vendor we talk to is just more than willing to help share information to entrepreneurs to help each other go,” she said. “I think it’s just the culture of local vendors enjoying what they do and helping other local vendors.”