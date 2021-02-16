Everything old is new again at Cedarburg’s Dime a Dance

CEDARBURG — The risk and reward of entrepreneurship is personified in Mary Podsiadly, proprietor of Dime a Dance on the second floor of Cedar Creek Settlement. At 23, she was working at a job she hated at an insurance agency while also doing a bit of moonlighting — sewing for the former Valentina’s Boutique.
As a fifth-generation seamstress, Podsiadly was an avid private collector of vintage clothing. Even as a middle-schooler she was in love with period pieces and would beg her mother to take her to Goodwill to search for elegant and unusual vintage clothing, leaving the store with bags full of items at bargain prices.
Although young, Podsiadly had developed a critical eye, honed by working with beautiful fabrics, exquisite embellishments, beading and meticulous workmanship. So when she met her future husband Charlie, an antiques dealer, he recognized a kindred entrepreneurial spirit in Podsiadly and introduced her to the Milwaukee Antique Center in the Third Ward. His subtle encouragement and belief in her was all she needed to leave her job and make a leap of faith by signing a lease in 1978 for a small basement shop there where she began to sell some of her collection — classic vintage clothing, antiques and Mid-Century modern pieces.
Because of her knowledge and appreciation of finely crafted pieces, customers began to discover her shop and the meticulously curated items within. Then, just a few years later, a family friend who owned an antiques shop within the Cedar Creek Settlement had decided to retire and asked if Mary would be interested in taking over her shop. A scary thought to own and operate two retail shops within two years but her entrepreneurial spirit kicked in, she said yes — and with lots of support from her parents and Charlie she now considers this the luckiest of breaks.
Located on the second floor of the Settlement since 1980, Dime a Dance is still thriving 41 years later. Loyal customers and newcomers alike can find an abundant collection of all things vintage for women and men — evening gowns, coats, sparkly jewelry, daytime and beaded evening handbags, interesting hats, tailored jackets, retro suits, shoes and even cowboy boots from the 1880s to the 1970s. Both Dime a Dance and her original shop, now in Walker’s Point are known for beautiful antique textiles, decorative accessories and soughtafter Mid-Century pieces.
While most of her customers come from the Greater Milwaukee area, there are many visitors from other states as well as international travelers visiting Cedarburg who discover her shop and fall in love. And because of that and her presence on Etsy, eBay, Instagram and Facebook she does a lot of online business and shipping.
Podsiadly explained that she is a fan of the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life”, which is where the name of the shop comes from. In the film, there is a scene of a down trodden taxi-dancing club in the town of Pottersville called Dime a Dance and the name just clicked for her.
Hollywood ties
Dime a Dance even has its own Hollywood connections. An established LA costume provider, originally from Wisconsin, wandered into the shop one day, saw the meticulous collection of vintage clothing and made an arrangement with Podsiadly to provide wardrobe pieces for movies and TV. Era-appropriate pieces from Dime a Dance have been worn in movies like “The Color Purple”, “Two Jakes”, “The Addams Family”, “Titanic”, the Milwaukee set of “Dillinger” and even the Netflix hit “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”. In the case of “The Color Purple”, the wardrobe team needed old, worn overalls — so Podsiadly personally scoured local farms, old barns and attics to find them.
When asked how she finds the items she sells, Podsiadly credits her husband Charlie. She says he has the “eye” for quality as well as great Wisconsin connections. She noted that she keeps a book of requests from customers and when an item that fills the bill comes in she alerts them. One of her favorite things is creating the charming displays and vignettes in her shops and helping customers create a statement outfit with vintage accessories. Shoppers marvel at the pristine condition of all of her vintage fashions — everything has been dry-cleaned and repaired and is wearable the moment it is purchased.
Of course no story would be complete without Dime a Dance’s own matriarch, Muriel Petrey. At 98 Podsiadly’s mom Muriel is still a beautiful fashionista, often modeling her iconic sweaters and jewelry from the shop when she worked there several days a week.
For more information about Dime a Dance, search for their Facebook page @ “Dime A Dance Antique Store” or call 262-377-5054.