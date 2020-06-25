Ewald donates $300,000 to Lake Country Lutheran

HARTLAND — The Ewald family and Ewald Automotive Group have donated $300,000 to Lake Country Lutheran High School for the construction of a new pavilion that will be located centrally between the school’s sports fields.
The pavilion will be used for concessions, supplies, facilities and bathrooms.
LCL Principal Kathryn Baganz said the donation made by the Ewalds was generous and that she was very thankful.
“This just provides another opportunity where we can reach students through different activities in this case our sports activities with our outdoor facilities to work with students and minister to them,” Baganz said.
The school, which was built in 1999, has created a winning culture in recent years capturing its first state football title defeating Stratford in 2019.
Tom Ewald, managing partner with Ewald Automotive Group, said seeing LCL grow over the last 21 years shows that there is a need for the type of education the school provides and speaks to how successful LCL has been.
“The need to have some type of pavilion and some type of central place for concessions and supplies and facilities was on their bucket list and we got together and we talked about it and it was something in the wheelhouse we felt we could do,” Ewald said.
Ewald said construction has already begun and that the plan is to have the pavilion done in August in time for fall classes and games.
Founder of Ewald Automotive Group Emil Ewald said the group wanted to acknowledge all of its customers and their families by building the pavilion in appreciation of the support it has received over the past 40 years.
“My four sons and I all reside in the Lake Country area and being able to contribute to this project is very meaningful to us,” Emil Ewald said.