Exciting new start for Xpressions

WEST BEND — Xpressions Yarn, Bead & Gift Boutique’s collection of 25,000 items makes it a dream store for aspiring or seasoned crafters alike.
Xpressions relocated to a new location at 301 North Main St., along with Authentic Wellness, where it will have a soft opening on June 12.
The two businesses are planning a grand reopening and open house toward the end of June, but have not released an official date at this time.
Xpressions and other artisans previously sold products and held workshops at the WB Mercantile. In mid-April, the owners decided to take the business in a different direction and the vendors had to find a new location.
Owner Andrea Cybell started Xpressions 17 years ago in Barton, where she stayed for 10 years before moving to downtown West Bend.
After the announcement, she moved thousands of items to her studio space, saw the owner of the Alexssa Enterprises, Ltd. needed tenants and contacted other business owners to find a second business to occupy the remaining space.
Missy Propper, owner of Authentic Wellness, answered Cybell’s call.
“I thought it would be wonderful to share a space next to Andrea because we both complement each other really well as far as opportunities to reach out and help the community and do a lot of workshops together,” said Propper. “Plus I love being in the middle of the farmers market. For what I do, it’s really important.”
Propper started Authentic Wellness three years ago. As a nutrition, wellness and lifestyle coach, she assists people in creating a healthier lifestyle through food and nutrition.
She is also a reiki practitioner who does reflexology and hosts guided meditation sessions. She sells products from local companies, including Simply Earth essential oils out of Sheboygan, and she gets honey from Kewaskum and syrup from Jackson.
“It’s finding different ways to alleviate stress and anxiety and understanding the connection and how you take care of your body and how you feel,” said Propper.
Propper offers workshops on marinades, making smoothies, seasoning foods, meal prepping and other healthy food-focused workshops. She also offers workshops to encourage kids to get in the kitchen. The workshops are free and any costs are to cover expenses.
At the new location, Xpressions expanded their class offerings, including knitting, crocheting, knitting, creating jewelry, felting, sign making, macrame and fused glass.
“The majority of our classes are geared around anyone, no experience needed. They can get a taste of the craft and make something unique to give as a gift or keep for themselves,” said Cybell.
She arrived just in time to open at the beginning of the farmers market season and is still close to other downtown businesses that she often collaborates with.
“I’m so excited and some of the artisans have come and joined forces, so this is a great place for me,” said Cybell.
Emily Hager is the custom sign maker, creating home decor and signs seen around the shop. The Oak Creekbased creator said she is not very familiar with West Bend, but is looking forward to the farmers market and what downtown has to offer.
She is looking forward to teaching classes.
“That’s what I want to focus on is sharing my craft with others,” said Hager.
The first sign making classes are scheduled for June 18 and 19.
Kathryn Ertl, another relocating artisan, hand dyes fiber art, mostly wools and silks. She teaches needle felting and wet felting classes and joined forces with Xpressions in 2012.
“I think the new location is super cute and I love that we’ve broadened horizons and are going to be teaching the other classes,” said Ertl. “It’s nice for people to have local classes and a variety of classes to take.”