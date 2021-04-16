Executive director retiring after 15 years

WEST BEND — As his 15th anniversary with the West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce (WBACC) approaches, Executive Director Craig Farrell announced this week he will be retiring at the end of June.
“This coming May 1st, I will be celebrating my 15th anniversary with the Chamber which have been some of the happiest years of my long career. Little did I know when I accepted the job that my work here would be so much more rewarding than what I experienced in corporate life,” Farrell wrote in an update to WBACC members on Wednesday.
Before joining the chamber, Farrell had a 28-year career in the hotel industry running marketing departments for major hotel companies, such as Holiday Inn, Choice International and Days Inn. He was the president/ CEO of Choice Hotels Canada for seven years before moving back to the U.S.
Upon his return, he was recruited to join The Marcus Corp as the chief marketing officer for the Baymont Inns and Woodfield Suites brands until his retirement.
However, retirement did not last long for Farrell. Within a year, he became bored.
Someone who used to work for him mentioned running a chamber of commerce.
“I was looking for something where I could make a contribution. It turned out to be perfect,” said Farrell.
He met with the WBACC Executive Board and officially started May 1, 2006.
“It’s been one heck of a ride,” he said.
Shortly after joining, the U.S. entered the Great Recession. This past year, Farrell led the chamber through the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the economy and local businesses.
“Our success would not have been possible without your support and the help of amazing staff and Board of Directors dedicated to our mission,” Farrell wrote in the update.
He found that joining the chamber took him back to the days in his father’s tour company, where “you did everything yourself” 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
“We were able to do some unique things that are sort of special to chamber life. It’s been such a wonderful opportunity and I was blessed with having a staff of people I’ve been able to work with,” he said.
In his retirement, Farrell is looking forward to spending time with his 20-monthold grandson, who he and his wife have not seen since he was six months old due to the pandemic, as well as getting back to some old hobbies like gardening and golf.
After a career in the travel business, being a tour operator and running a hotel company, Farrell has always loved traveling but has not always had the time for it. He also hopes to stay involved in a couple of community organizations. “It’s going to keep us busy, but I love our home. We’re going to stay in West Bend,” he said.
The chamber will begin the search for a new director next week, and Farrell’s goal is that his successor will begin prior to his departure.