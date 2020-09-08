Exhibit Systems launches line of outdoor buildings

BROOKFIELD — As more Americans spend time at home, Brookfield-based Exhibit Systems has created a line of outdoor buildings that are suitable for offices, hobbies or “she sheds.”
The structures are essentially another room that is detached from the house with its own entrance.
“Enclave Outdoor Structures are the perfect solution for any use that needs a separate building, but with a level of comfort and luxury far exceeding a typical shed,” said Richard Magliocco, president of Exhibit Systems, in a statement. “Similar to ‘tiny houses,’ these outdoor buildings are bright and spacious, and ready for electrical connections that transform them into welcoming living areas. Panels can be insulated during manufacture to make the Enclave habitable in all four seasons, as well.”
Some other suggested uses for the buildings by Exhibit Systems include an art studio, guest room, pool house, exercise area or game room.
The building are delivered on a pallet and are ready for assembly. Enclave Outdoor Structures feature prefabricated construction and are available in five models from 8x12 to 10x14. According to the announcement, the logical design allows a skilled do-it-yourselfer with a helper to build the structure. Exhibit Systems offers assembly service for consumers, as well.
Enclave Outdoor Structures can be customized with a range of exterior materials, a color spectrum of flooring and roofing options, numerous interior finishes, and different window and door styles. Add-ons such as lighting ideas, a ceiling fan, or deck and pergola are available.
Exhibit Systems gas traditionally focused on design and construction of trade show exhibits, but with trade shows on hold nationwide due to COVID-19, the company’s tradespeople turned their attention to developing a separate product line. The new buildings easily assemble in parts, similar to a trade show display.
“Enclave Outdoor Structures will enhance any yard, and help homeowners fully utilize their property,” Magliocco said. “As consumers stay closer to home, these enclosed outdoor living spaces offer both privacy and personalization for fun or business pursuits. Even better, they assemble in a day so can be ready for almost immediate use.”
More information about Enclave Outdoor Structures can be found at www.enclaveoutdoor.com.