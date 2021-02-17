GERMANTOWN — Plans for growth at Apple Works Winery, to add an event hall and expand the outdoor patio space, were shut down this week with a denial from the Germantown Village Board.
Kevin Behnke, owner of Apple Works at W179-N12536 Fond du Lac Ave., applied for an amendment to his conditional use permit for the business several months ago. The request to amend the current permit was to allow for renovating and expanding an existing building on the 10.8-acre property to create an event hall, where weddings and other events up to 125 people could have been held.
The application also included adding to Apple Works’ patio, to include an outdoor fireplace and a roughly 1,000-square-foot covered shelter, according to planning documents.
Those expansion plans were denied by the Village Board in a 6-3 vote, after more than half an hour of public comment and over an hour of board discussion on Apple Works and the proposed expansion.
“I’ve been to your facility and I think you’re a marvelous host,” Trustee Daniel Wing told Behnke at Monday’s meeting. “Having said that, I don’t support anything here tonight.”
Wing noted that Behnke sold the neighbors their properties, at which time he sold them the idea of quiet and privacy, and said the expansion proposed would break promises made to the residents before.
Trustees David Baum, Terri Kaminski and Rick Miller voted in favor of granting the permit. They cited local business growth, and Behnke’s willingness to work with the village over the past two months to address concerns and adhere to the conditions that were listed in the proposed permit.
“I thought it was a good fit, with the wedding venue,” Miller said.
“What I’ve found in my nine-plus years on the board is that people always think it’s going to be worse than it is,” Kaminski added.
The public comment section on Apple Works included several neighbors on Apple Blossom Lane, a small subdivision adjacent to the winery, who opposed the expansion. They have spoken at several meetings on the matter since December, citing concerns that the event hall would disturb their properties by increasing traffic and noise in their neighborhood, as well as causing large numbers of people drinking to be near their residences and families when events were held at Apple Works.
There were also a variety of comments made or submitted in support of the proposed expansion at Apple Works, from Germantown residents, Apple Works customers and local business owners who spoke positively of Behnke and his business as a positive contribution to the Germantown community.
Those members of the Village Board who voted to deny the permit amendment cited the rural neighborhood around the winery, and that they felt the event hall was not appropriate next to a rural subdivision in which the residents did not support it.
Much of the debate centered around the noise which could be caused by weddings and parties at the event space. Behnke did have a sound study done which was submitted to the village, and his plans included installing noise insulation in the event space and noise sensors on the property, to track and control sound produced by music and activities in the space