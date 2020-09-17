OCONOMOWOC — The Prairie Creek Ridge subdivision on the north side of the city may be expanding if a proposal by the developers is approved by the city.
Applicant Michael Bickler of Prairie Creek Ridge LLC is working with Mike Kaereck of Kaereck Homes to add 23 single-family lots and 64 condominiums to the subdivision.
Bickler will go before the Oconomowoc Plan Commission on Oct. 14 to propose a comprehensive land use plan update and rezone for the 31-acre property.
The property is currently planned for suburban residential and zoned urban reserve. Bickler is requesting to amend 21.4 acres of the land use plan to medium density residential and amend the zoning on 9.6 acres of the property to Suburban Residential and the remaining 21.4 acres to Residential Multi-Family Low.
Bickler said the condominiums would be similar to side-by-side, duplex-style condos.
Whalen Drive and Bluestem Trail will both be extended into the addition.
Bickler said if the project goes through the city processes and is approved, construction would be able to begin this winter with installing storm sewer, sanitary sewer and water on the necessary roadways.
“We’d be able to finish it up next spring and summer and maybe middle of August we would have sites to build on,” Bickler said.
The price of the condominiums will be around $400,000 with the single-family home packages being in the same price range.
The subdivision will be constructed west of Meadow View School.
The Plan Commission meeting will take place on Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Common Council chambers at City Hall, 174 E. Wisconsin Ave.