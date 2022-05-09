Photo of Andrew Jackson on a $20 bill is shown, Jan. 28, 2022, in Cleveland. Inflation is at a 40-year high. Stock prices are sinking. The Federal Reserve is making borrowing much costlier. Home sales are down, and mortgage rates are up. And the economy actually shrank in the first three months of this year. Is the United States at risk of enduring another recession, just two years after emerging from the last one? For now, even the more pessimistic economists don’t foresee any imminent downturn, at least not before next year. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)