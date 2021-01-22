FILE - In this March 18, 2020, file photo, a crowd standing behind ExxonMobile signage watches as Thomas Waerner, of Norway, arrives in Nome, Alaska to win the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. The world's most famous sled dog race has lost another major sponsor as the Iditarod prepares for a scaled-back version of this year's race because of the pandemic, officials said Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. ExxonMobil confirmed to The Associated Press that the oil giant will drop its sponsorship of the race. (Marc Lester/Anchorage Daily News via AP, File)