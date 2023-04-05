This image provided by Global Pharma Healthcare on Feb. 2, 2023 shows packaging for their Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops product, distributed by EzriCare. Global Pharma Healthcare, the manufacturer of eyedrops recently linked to deaths and injuries, lacked measures to assure sterility at its factory in India, according to a preliminary report released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Global Pharma Healthcare via AP)