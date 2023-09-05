DETROIT — With 10 days to go before the United Auto Workers' contracts with the Detroit automakers expire, union President Shawn Fain pushed back on U.S. President Joe Biden's claim Monday that an auto strike is unlikely.
Speaking in Philadelphia, where Biden traveled to speak at a Labor Day parade, the president was asked about the potential for an auto strike.
“No, I’m not worried about a strike until it happens," said Biden. "I don’t think it’s going to happen.”
Asked about Biden's remarks at Detroit's Labor Day parade, Fain said he was "shocked at that reaction."
“He must know something we don’t know. Maybe the companies plan on walking in and giving us our demands on the night before. I don’t know, but he’s on the inside on something I don’t know about," Fain told reporters. "Our intent is not to strike. Our intent is to get a fair agreement. That’s been our intent from Day One. But as we get down to the wire here, there’s three companies to bargain with and there’s 10 days left to do it. So I know what it looks like to me.”
Fain's remarks came at the end of Monday's parade in Corktown where thousands gathered to march down Michigan Avenue in support of workers and unions amid the backdrop of a possible UAW strike.
Speaking with the centerpiece of Ford Motor Co.'s Michigan Central project behind him, Fain drew comparisons between the conditions workers across different sectors in the United States are facing and called for an end to "corporate greed." He highlighted the UAW's ongoing fight over new contracts with Ford, General Motors Co. and Stellantis NV.
“We are fed up living in a country where corporations violate labor rights and there’s little to no consequence for their action," said Fain, wearing a red "END TIERS" T-shirt. "Look at what’s going on right now across this country. Thousands of Starbucks workers ... voted to organize, and the company refuses to bargain," he said.
“We’re facing the same thing right now in Big Three bargaining," he added. "One company wants to drag their feet and the other two don’t even want to discuss our economic demands that they’ve had for over a month. ... Workers everywhere in this country are facing down corporate criminals who refuse to follow the law.”
Other speakers at the parade, which proceeded down Michigan Avenue before stopping in Roosevelt Park in front of the former Michigan Central Depot, included Democratic elected officials such as Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney General Dana Nessel, Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate, along with U.S. Reps. Shri Thanedar, Rashida Tlaib, Elissa Slotkin, Haley Stevens, Debbie Dingell and others.
Stephanie Riley drove more than 50 miles from her Flint home to march in the parade.
The 16-year autoworker, who works for GM‘s Flint Assembly truck plant, is ready to strike if it comes to that, which she’s 99.9% sure it will.
“I'm ready for the long haul,” she said. “I’ll stay out as long as it takes.”
Riley, 51, donning a red “END TIERS” shirt, stood out in the crowd of union members with her large blue UAW flag swaying behind her, a heavy flag pole resting on her shoulder.
“My biggest demand … is that everybody be made whole,” she said.
Riley and other union members are pushing back on the automakers' use of a tiered wage system at auto plants.
At GM, it takes a worker about eight years to make it to the top rate. At Riley’s plant, for some jobs, GM also uses a lower-paid workforce employed by subsidiary GM Subsystems LLC. Subsystems employees at Flint and other plants are UAW members, and their contract also expires on Sept. 14.
“We need to get rid of Subsystems,” Riley said. “Everybody needs to be a Big Three employee, and we all need to have the same pay and same benefits.”
Stellantis worker Danny Campbell of UAW Local 1264 is hoping for wage increases, the return of pensions and job security in this contract. Campbell, 44, of Detroit works at the Sterling Stamping plant, where he stamps sheets of metal into various parts for Ram, Jeep, Dodge and Chrysler.
When he was hired in 2010, he didn’t realize he missed out on the pension program autoworkers had before.
“I thought the 401(k) was in addition to the pension,” he said. “I thought we were going to get pensions just because I work for the Big Three so we're gonna get pensions. That’s what my uncle got, that's what all the people that lived in my neighborhood growing up got.”
Campbell is somewhat nervous of a potential strike coming because of the effects it will have on the local and national economy. But for himself financially he is “as ready as I’m going to get” for a strike.
"I have made some preparations, but you’re never ready to go on strike," he said.
Contract talks have grown ever more heated as the 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14 deadline approaches.
Last week, Fain announced that the UAW had filed unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board against Stellantis and GM. The union alleges that the two companies are not bargaining in good faith because they have not yet presented union negotiators with their counter proposals on economic issues; both companies have disputed that claim.
It appears that negotiations with Ford are progressing at a faster pace as the Dearborn automaker last week unveiled some of its counterproposals to the union. Its offer includes a 9% wage increase over four years; a reduction of the time it takes workers to reach the top of the wage scale from eight to six years; a 20% starting wage increase for temporary workers to $20 an hour; $5,500 ratification bonuses; and $12,000 over four years in what the company calls a "cost-of-living adjustment bonus," among other things.
Still, Fain criticized numerous elements of Ford's proposal, saying it "insults our very worth."
The UAW has proposed a 46% wage increase over four years. It also is seeking a 32-hour work week for 40 hours' pay, rolling over all current supplemental employees to full-time, cost-of-living adjustments, defined benefit pensions and retiree health care for all, increases to retiree benefits, the right to strike over plant closures, and more paid time off.
All told, the demands could increase total labor costs, including wages and benefits, to more than $100 per hour per worker. The Detroit automakers' current all-in labor costs are around $65 per hour compared to $55 at foreign automakers and $45 at Tesla Inc.
UAW members at all three automakers overwhelmingly authorized the union to call a strike if agreements haven't been reached by the deadline.
Fain said Monday that the union and the automakers have "a long ways to go" on reaching deals. And he again said that, in a break with past precedent, the union will target all three companies at once rather than selecting a lead on which to model a contract.
“This is our time, after a decade of hard work by our members and massive profits and continued massive profits," said Fain. "Yeah we’ve made some progress, but our members have high expectations –– as they should. And we plan on delivering.”