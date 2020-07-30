MEQUON — Thiensville-based restaurant Falafel Guys is entering the Mequon Public Market at 6300 W. Mequon Road on Aug. 4 after three businesses recently announced their closure within the market.
They are closing their original location at 105 W. Freistadt Road to be permanently replaced by their new venue starting Aug. 31. However, the food truck will be outside the Thiensville location Aug. 1 and Aug. 2 with a limited menu to still welcome customers during the move.
Owner Chrissy Stroli said that the new location will bring some slight menu changes, but most everything else will remain the same. Curbside pick-up and carryout will continue to be available as well as the food truck and catering options.
“Nothing’s really changing, just the location,” she said.
Back in June, restaurants Bowls, Bavette La Boucherie and Beans & Barley permanently closed at the Mequon Public Market to focus on their Milwaukee locations for financial reasons. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, these locations were open eight months. During the pandemic, the three restaurants were serving customers through delivery with apps DoorDash and Uber Eats and were open for curbside pick-up/carryout 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. respectively.