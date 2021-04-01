MENOMONEE FALLS — The upcoming dog day care and tavern, dubbed The Hounds & Tap, has a tentative opening date of middle-to-late May, and is currently hiring employees to help run the business, which will have attractions including dogs, beer and food trucks.
The Hounds & Tap, currently under construction on the corner of Silver Spring Drive and Technology Drive in Menomonee Falls, is owned by business partners Leah Neuroth and Jeffrey Wilgus.
Initial plans for the proposal were approved by Falls officials in January of 2020 — prior to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.
Neuroth said at that time, after discussing plans for the business with Wilgus, the two decided to put the plans on hold. Neuroth said it wasn’t until the summer of 2020 when they decided to move forward with the purchase of the land and start construction of the building.
The business is on 126,120 square feet, with buildings totaling 12,000 square feet and a 55-stall parking lot. The bar will have a fenced-in dog area and a bar area where visitors can have a drink with their dogs present.
Neuroth said the patio attached to the tavern is fully fenced. The bar will allow for indoor and outdoor access so dog owners don’t have to leave their dogs when traveling between the two.
Neuroth said the business is not a franchise — they built it from the mindset of serving the community.
“We want to be able to support local food trucks, some of the retail we’re going to be offering, we are hoping to support local vendors, so that really is our goal,” she said.
Neuroth said the business will offer traditional services for dogs including doggy day care, boarding, grooming and training, as well as the more nontraditional feature of a tavern and dog park component – which Neuroth said is unique to the Midwest.
“Wisconsin is known for loving their beer and loving taverns and we said, how can we mix the two and offer a safe environment for hounds and humans to be able to socialize as well as offer the traditional services that people look for in a facility?” she said.
Neuroth owns four dogs and a cat and Wilgus owns two dogs, Neuroth said.
“We all feel like in some way shape or form, all of our dogs chose us versus us seeking them out,” she said. “Part of it is we love our dogs and view them as part of our family and we want to take them as many places as we can.”
The business is currently hiring dog handlers, groomers and bartenders.
“It’ll definitely be a different atmosphere than what (people) are used to working in,” Neuroth said.
For updates on the business, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/thehoundsandtap.