MENOMONEE FALLS — A project between We Energies and Harley-Davidson is creating clean energy for customers across the state since nearly 8,400 solar panels atop Harley-Davidson’s Pilgrim Road Powertrain Operations facility in Menomonee Falls went into service this month.
The project, part of We Energies’ Solar Now program, is the largest single rooftop solar panel system in Wisconsin. The panels can produce 2.25 megawatts — enough energy to power more than 400 homes.
“Reducing emissions is essential to building a bright, sustainable future,” said Tom Metcalfe, president of We Energies. “Projects like this provide clean, renewable energy and are an important part of our commitment to make our electric generation fleet net carbon neutral by 2050. We are proud to work with Harley-Davidson on this historic project.” Under the Solar Now program, We Energies partners with large business, nonprofit and government customers to host solar panels. We Energies leases space for the panels on roofs and unused land.
Solar Now is a pilot program approved by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. We Energies has energized 11 Solar Now projects and currently has another 6 under construction, together totaling more than 15 megawatts. That’s enough energy to power more than 3,000 Wisconsin homes.