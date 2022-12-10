MENOMONEE FALLS — The Plan Commission will review 258 buildings-247 single family homes and 11 commercial condo buildings as part of three separate proposals at a meeting on Tuesday.
The first proposal, from Rtrei-Mf LLC, is for 11 commercial condominiums with two units each to be built on around 3 acres at the corner of Pilgrim Road and Shawn Circle. This parcel is part of a tax incremental financing district.
The one-story condos, which can be owner-occupied or rented out, would be built in a horseshoe configuration.
The second proposal is for a subdivision called Hawk's View, which will have 79 one and two-story single-family homes. The subdivision of curved streets will be located off Town Hall Road, a little north of Good Hope Road.
Average lot sizes for this development are just under 20,000 square feet, city documents say. Construction on this subdivision could begin in 2024 or 2025, economy dependent, documents from the developer say.
The Plan Commission will consider an ordinance adopting a planned residential development for the project.
The third proposal, from Carity Land Corp., is proposing 168 single-family homes in the southwest portion of the village. This is 57 fewer homes than initially proposed in July when the Plan Commission said the development's density didn't match what the city had envisioned.
The 133.4 acres to be discussed sit between Marcy Road and One Mile Road, just south of Silver Spring Drive.
The revised concept consists of curved streets with a few cul-de-sacs, as well as green space between some clusters of homes.
The subdivision is split into three sections: Cranes Crossing North, which will connect to the Cranes Crossing subdivision; homes in this section will have lots of about half an acre.
Quiet Woods West and Quiet Woods East will have lots a few hundred square feet smaller. There will be a “clubhouse amenity area” in Quiet Woods East.
The Plan Commission will consider an ordinance adopting a planned residential development for the project.
The commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in room 2245 of Village Hall, W156-N8480 Pilgrim Road.