WAUKESHA – The owner of The Blue Ribbon in Waukesha announced Saturday is the last day the bar and restaurant will be operated by the Garcia family, who have owned and operated it for over 24 years.
The bar was first opened in July of 1997 by current owner Virginia Garcia’s dad, Joe Garcia, and her mother, Iris Garcia. The Blue Ribbon, 739 W. Saint Paul Ave., was formerly known as “I Don’t Know,” but when about 40 customers came with custom T-shirts that read “Crabby Joe’s Free Beer Everyday,” Joe Garcia decided he had to change the name of the bar the next week to “Crabby Joe’s”.
When Virginia took over the bar in 2013, the name was changed to The Blue Ribbon.
The bar’s closing comes after the recent loss of two important people in Virginia’s life. After she recently lost her mother to breast cancer and her niece, Myeshia Soto, to a brain injury, she decided it is time to close and start a new chapter of her life.
“The only reason that we’re closing is because it’s too painful to keep (open),” she said. “It’s just hard to go there every day where my mom worked every day — a business she built. It’s just time for us to say goodbye.”
Soto also worked at the bar for years, lighting up the place with her personality, according to Joe Garcia.
Virginia said she wants to thank the Waukesha community for becoming their family throughout the years. She also thanks all of their softball, pool, darts and other teams they have sponsored over the years.
“I’m looking forward to not knowing what tomorrow has in store for me,” Virginia said. Those interested in stopping by the bar one last time to say goodbye can swing by the rest of the week from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner. Saturday, their last day, the bar will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The bar has been purchased by a new owner, according to Virginia, who plans to also operate it as a bar and restaurant.
Fundraiser
A fundraiser was recently held for Soto. She passed away on June 5, days after a car accident in which she sustained a brain injury.
Myeshia Soto was a 'free spirit,' Regina Soto, her mother, said. After spending most of her life in Waukesha, she moved to South Carolina. She also loved to ride motorcycles.
A memorial ride and event was held on Aug. 28, which started at The Blue Ribbon and ended at The Destination in Waukesha. An afterparty event and fundraiser took place at The Destination.
Virginia said over 50 bikes and a bus filled with 30 people came out for the memorial ride and the after-party brought out over 150 people. Overall, they raised $8,419 for the Brain Injury Resource Center of Wisconsin, 511 N. Grand Ave., Waukesha.
The money will be used for educational materials for those who have a family member with a brain injury.
“It was a huge success ... we thank the community for keeping Myeshia’s name alive,” Virginia said. “It’s really going to help a lot of people ... We couldn’t have done it without everybody coming together.