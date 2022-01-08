WAUKESHA — Family Promise of Waukesha County announced they have received occupancy for the second floor of their building, allowing them to offer Day Center services to the Waukesha community.
While the first floor of the building at 139 E. North St. functions as an office space, the second floor functions as a Day Center for families experiencing homelessness.
The second floor includes a living room, a kitchen, rooms for resting or naps during the day, a skills room for crafts for children and for teaching resume and interview skills to adults and more. Many of the items on the second floor were donated by Ikea.
“Family Promise of Waukesha County is pleased to have final occupancy of the Day Center,” Director Joe Nettesheim said. “Being able to utilize the Day Center will allow us to better serve families in our family shelter program and homelessness prevention program. We look forward to being able to provide case management, life skill seminars for those seeking independent and permanent housing. Thank you to all who helped make this center a reality.”
To learn more about Family Promise of Waukesha County, visit www.familypromise- waukeshawi.org.