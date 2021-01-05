WEST BEND — Family Video announced the closing of all their over 250 remaining locations Tuesday – with all stores beginning their liquidation sales – selling movies, video games, CBD products, store fixtures and more at closeout prices.
Each location will officially close once all of their inventory is sold.
“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights and want to thank the people of Waukesha and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service,” Keith Hoogland, CEO, Highland Ventures, LTD said in a press release.
Family Video in West Bend, 1310 W. Washington St., began sales of all movies, games, fixtures and TVs on Tuesday. Rentals ended the same day.
The store, which opened on Feb. 15, 2005, has an anticipated closing date of Feb. 28. The official closing date depends on sales, and the store will be open from noon until 8 p.m. daily.
“I’ve been with the company for 10 years, so this is completely heartbreaking for me,” said West Bend Family Video Manager Denise Peek. “It’s sad to see it go. It really is. I’m really going to miss all of my loyal customers who come in and everyone who stops in. It gets to the point where you know everyone by name, so it’s heartbreaking for us."
“While we are closing our doors … you can still visit us at our website www.familyvideo.com to purchase movies, games, CBD products and other merchandise. The store will officially close when inventory is sold out.
Some properties, including the Waukesha location at 139 E. Broadway St., are available for lease or purchase. Contact Mike Kohne at mike.kohne@legacypro.com for more information.
For any questions, contact Family Video by phone at 847-904-9028 or email derek.dye@highlandventuresltd.com.