Farewell to the Idle Hour in West Bend

WEST BEND — After more than 12 years in downtown West Bend, the Idle Hour Or Two restaurant will be closing at the end of this month.
The Idle Hour, located at 214 N. 6th Ave., will close after business on Saturday, Nov. 27.
Opened in a restored historic building originally built around 1890, the space initially housed a stationary store in the front half of the current structure. Purchased by the Haebig family in the early 1900s, it was converted to a tailor shop and laundry service and expanded over the years.
It was in April 2009 that Greg and Edie Chmielewski opened the Idle Hour.
“We started out with just drinks. We didn’t have food until, I think, the beginning of June,“ Edie said.
They spent three years of seven-day weeks restoring the building before opening, according to Edie. Greg said the building was in bad shape when he bought it, and they used era-accurate materials in rehabilitating the building into something welcoming and usable for the restaurant.
They built the fireplace at the back of the restaurant, and Edie said they removed 20,000 pounds of dirt from beneath the building to construct the basement, where there had been just a crawl space.
For 12 years since, Greg and Edie have run a restaurant with homemade food, including sandwiches, soups, cookies and scones from scratch, pasta salad and more. Everything from desserts to roasts were made from scratch in the restaurant kitchen, and the café became a place of friends as much as a business. “The hardest part is so many of the customers have become such good friends, and we’ll miss them,” Edie said.
The Chmielewskis said there were a variety of reasons the decision has been made to close now, after 12 and a half years. Greg said them federal government, issues with parking and a number of other factors.
In the past year and a half, Greg said the federal government’s decisions have challenged business at the Idle Hour. The creation and continuance of stimulus programs have made it increasingly difficult to find and keep employees.
He said city rules about customer-only parking have not always been enforced downtown, and there have been challenges for customers to find parking. Many Idle Hour customers are of an older demographic for whom nearby parking was important.
West Bend Police Chief Kenneth Meuler said it was unfortunate Mr. Chmielewski felt that way, but said the department had three calls on record from him about parking this year, and sent officers to address them.
Greg said supply chain shortages throughout the economy have also made it difficult to keep the Idle Hour stocked – this week they could not get any portobello mushrooms, and earlier this year they could not get honey or their normal napkins – and over time, various individual issues arose and accumulated.
“It’s a lot of little things. And now, it’s just time,” Greg said.
Until Nov. 27, The Idle Hour will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Chmielewskis did not share what will come next; they intend to take a break and relax for now.