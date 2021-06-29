Farm and Fleet announces Grafton store

GRAFTON — The former Shopko site in Grafton will no longer remain empty, as Blain’s Farm & Fleet has purchased the property and plans to repurpose the building for one of its own stores, to be open next year.
Blain’s announced Thursday that a new location of the chain would come to Grafton at 1771 Wisconsin Ave., as well as a new location in Rhinelander. The purchase of the Grafton parcel was finalized last week, according to the project information.
“It will change the South Commercial District,” Village of Grafton Community Development Director Jessica Wolff said.
The Shopko in Grafton has been vacant since 2019, when the store closed in April of that year along with dozens of others across the state.
Wolff said the land purchase by Blain’s was only for the Shopko parcel, and not the other commercial buildings in the development.
While the redevelopment of the Shopko site does not necessarily lead to the redevelopment of others, Wolff said the hope would be that the presence of a new and significant business in the village’s South Commercial District could serve as an anchor to attract users to other vacant spaces in the area.
Wolff said Blain’s Farm & Fleet has been in contact with the village already, and the company’s plans are to repurpose the existing building to their store, rather than demolish it and build new.
“It’s my understanding they will be applying for the July 27 Plan Commission meeting for site plan review and conditional use permits,” Wolff said. According to an information release from Blain’s, the project is slated for completion by fall of 2022. Blain’s has opened five new locations in Michigan over the last three years, and is now returning its attention to Wisconsin, where Farm & Fleet originated.
“It’s not just about growing. It is about carefully selecting the right communities who truly appreciate our family-owned modern general store,” said Jane Blain Gilbertson, Blain’s Farm & Fleet president, owner and CEO, in a statement.
“We are very selective about the locations where we choose to grow because we are in it for the long haul. Unlike other retailers who close stores regularly, we have never left a community where we have opened a store,” Blain Gilbertson said.
According to information shared by Blain’s in a press release, the new store will include a state-of-the-art automotive center, full drivethru area and small-engine repair center, in addition to clothing, sporting goods, home, pet, agriculture, tools and hardware and other departments.
The company expects to create about 100 jobs in the Grafton community.
'These are two communities where we have wanted to be a part of for a long time because the quality of products we serve complement the quality of life these communities represent,” Blain Gilbertson said.