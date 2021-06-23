Farm market opens at Lammscape

TOWN OF JACKSON — The summer season is kicking off at Lammscape in the Town of Jackson, as they have just begun their weekly Food and Farm Market.
Lammscape held the first market of the season last Thursday, and will continue holding it from 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. every Thursday through Oct. 21. It includes local produce, items made locally from that produce and artwork.
“What we’re wanting to feature is local farmers and growers ... and then local artists, with handmade items,” Laurie Lamm McGraw of Lammscape said.
The market takes place in the lower parking lot of Lammscape, 2708 Sherman Road in the Town of Jackson.
McGraw said the market has a handful of vendors currently, and they are hoping to bring in more. This early in the season, some fruits or other produce are not yet available, and McGraw said vendors and what is being sold will change throughout the summer and into the fall.
“We wanted to help support local businesses, local people,” McGraw said. “It needs to be locally grown or handmade.”
It is the third year Lammscapes has held the Food and Farm Market. McGraw noted there was previously a different farmers market in Jackson, but it struggled with finding a good location. At Lammscapes, she said, there is good outdoor space with convenient parking, which would allow them to expand to as many as 15 or 20 vendors.
“We’re trying to grow it in the community,” McGraw said.
The market offers various fruits and vegetables as they are ready during the season, as well as canned items like jams and jellies. For art, there is currently jewelry and pottery. Vendors have also included bakery, garden art and eggs at different times.
On Thursday, Aug. 12, the Food and Farm Market that week will run into Lammscape’s Ladies Night Out event, which will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. that day. Market vendors set up that day have the
option to remain as vendors for the entertainment event, which includes artists, live music and various prize opportunities for attendees and raises money for Pink Pumpkin Run in Hartford. That local organization supports families affected by breast cancer.
The application to become a vendor is available through the business’s website, www.lammscape.com, by going to “summer events” under the “events & workshops” tab on the home page. Those wishing for more information about the market can contact McGraw by email at llamm@lammscape.com.