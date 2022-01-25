FILE - A doctor holds a Regeneron monoclonal antibody infusion bag during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. On Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, the Food and Drug Administration said COVID-19 antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly should no longer be used because they are unlikely to work against the dominant omicron variant. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)