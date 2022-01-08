FILE - Pharmacist Kenni Clark prepares a booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at City of Lawrence's "The Center," which serves seniors, families and the community, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Lawrence, Mass. U.S. regulators, on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, are shortening the time that people who received Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine have to wait for a booster — to five months rather than six. The Moderna vaccine is open to Americans 18 and older.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)