This May 22, 2020 photo shows the Federal Reserve building in Washington. The Federal Reserve said Monday, June 15, 2020 that it will begin purchasing corporate bonds as part of a previously-announced program to ensure companies can borrow through the bond market during the pandemic The program will purchase already-issued bonds on the open market and will seek to build a “broad and diversified” portfolio that will mimic a bond-market index. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)