FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, file photo, Aaron and Jessica Elder, of Hartford, carrying Boyd, 7 months, purchased two bikes for their children for Christmas presents while shopping on Black Friday at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Owensboro, Ky. A Federal Reserve survey of business conditions around the country found that economic activity in several regions was slowing in November as coronavirus cases surged. The report, released Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, and known as the beige book, will be used by Fed officials when they hold their last meeting of the year on Dec. 15-16 to discuss possible changes to the central bank's interest-rate policies. (Alan Warren/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP, File)