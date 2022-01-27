WASHINGTON — Sixteen of the top 20 states reporting the most jobs recovered since COVID-related lockdowns began in March 2020 are led by Republican governors, according to an analysis of federal data.
The nine states reporting the greatest percentage gains in recovered jobs are all led by Republican governors, according to the Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In terms of percentage increases, Utah’s 142% was the highest, adding 200,000 jobs as of December 2021, surpassing the 140,000 coronavirus-related jobs it lost.
The rest are Idaho, Texas, Arizona, Montana, Georgia, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Florida. North Carolina, led by a Democratic governor, rounds out the top 10.
The data “confirms that Republican governors and legislatures are leading the way in getting Americans back to work,” said the Republican National Committee.
By sheer numbers, Texas reported the most jobs recovered — 1,542,000 by December 2021 — compared to the 1,452,600 jobs lost after March 2020.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott credits Texas’ job growth to pro-growth economic policies, a predictable regulatory environment, and a young, growing, and diverse workforce.
Florida reported 1,168,400 recovered jobs as of December 2021 compared to 1,269,200 coronavirus-related jobs lost during the early part of the pandemic.
“Month after month, the data continues to show that freedom-first economic policies create jobs and keep our economy moving,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. “Our new businesses and workforce growth show that Floridians have the opportunities they need to thrive.”
Four Republican-led states reported more jobs in December 2021 than when the coronavirus hit, led by Texas, Arizona, Utah and Idaho.
Overall, 24 Republicanled states reported recovering at least two-thirds of their lost jobs by December 2021, according to BLS data.
The top ten states with the lowest unemployment rates are all led by Republican governors, according to BLS: Nebraska, Utah, Oklahoma, Idaho, Montana, Vermont, Georgia, New Hampshire, South Dakota and Indiana.