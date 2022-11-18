WAUKESHA — A federal judge has dismissed the case brought by residents of a Waukesha condo building who sued their insurance company in federal court after they were forced out of their homes last year when the city feared an imminent collapse.
U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman upheld arguments put forth by the Travelers Indemnity Company of Connecticut and ruled that whatever losses the residents of the Horizon West Condominiums, 315 N. West Ave., endured were not covered by the policy in place at the time, and several exclusions to coverage applied.
The residents were suddenly evacuated from their homes in the 48-unit, six-story building Dec. 2 last year under order by the city. According to the complaint, sometime before June 5, 2020, members of the Horizon West Condominium Homes Association noticed instability in the building’s balconies, some of which were later removed by engineers and contractors. Afterward, they found structural steel had rusted both in the balconies and in the beams and crossbeams giving the building its structural integrity. Engineers concluded water of unknown origin got into the building and caused significant rusting of the structural steel.
City inspectors found “significant degradation of structural components throughout the building,” and determined the building was “in imminent threat of collapse.” The city declared the building was not repairable and had to be razed, issuing a raze order Jan. 3.
The Travelers Indemnity Company of Connecticut issued an insurance policy on the building with a term of May 11, 2021 to May 11, 2022, which set a replacement value of the nearly 60-year-old building at $17.7 million. Some 34 residents of the building and the condo association sued, alleging the building to be a total loss and seeking Travelers to cover it.
Travelers filed a motion to dismiss the case for failure to state a claim on which relief could be granted. It argued — and Adelman agreed — that the 34 residents should be dismissed as the only proper party to the case is the insured, the condo association.
Exclusions apply
Adelman also sided with Travelers’ argument that exceptions in the policy applied, the primary one being an exception to covering losses caused by local ordinance or law. The plaintiffs argued that the city’s raze order caused their loss but Adelman found the raze order qualifies as an enforcement of a law that satisfies that exception, and “any losses caused by that order are therefore excluded.”
“(O)ther than the losses caused by the governmental orders, the plaintiffs identify no loss to covered property that commenced during the policy period,” Adelman wrote in his order. “Although the building was physically unstable during the policy period, the complaint alleges that members of the homeowners’ association noticed ‘instability’ in the building’s balconies ‘prior to June 5, 2020.’ Thus, the complaint makes clear that the building was unstable before the policy became effective on May 11, 2021... [and the policy] does not afford coverage if the [instability] is caused by conditions that are ‘known to an insured prior to collapse.’” Adelman also found the policy contained exclusions to coverage for rust or other corrosion damage, collapse or loss of structural integrity.
Adelman ordered the complaint dismissed for failure to state a claim upon which finding in plaintiffs’ favor could be upheld. He added it would be “futile” to allow plaintiffs to amend their pleadings, which they have also not requested.
“There is no way to amend the complaint to state a claim that does not fall within the ordinance-or-law exclusion,” Adelman wrote in his order.
