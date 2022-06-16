Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell news conference is displayed on televisions while traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday intensified its drive to tame high inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — its largest hike in nearly three decades — and signaling more large rate increases to come that would raise the risk of another recession. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)