FILE - Confiscated shark fins are shown during a news conference, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Doral, Fla. A spate of recent criminal indictments highlights how U.S. companies, taking advantage of a patchwork of federal and state laws, are supplying a market for fins that activists say is as reprehensible as the now-illegal trade in elephant ivory once was. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)