Festival Foods affiliate purchases Hartford Plaza

HARTFORD — An affiliate of Festival Foods has closed on the purchase of the mostly vacant Hartford Plaza on Highway 60 — the east entrance to the city.
According to the Washington County Register of Deeds office, MKB Hartford, LLC. purchased the property from Equitable Bank after they had taken ownership from the previous owner. Equitable Bank had the 17.46 acres with the existing 150,000 square feet of multi-tenant shopping center for sale for $3.4 million.
A Festival spokesman said exact plans for the Hartford location are still to be determined.
“The exact construction and opening dates are yet to be determined, but we anticipate serving the Hartford community in 2022,” said Brian Stenzel, Festival Foods’ community involvement senior director. “Hartford is an exceptional community with a lot of great people. Hiring great people is what we need to open a successful store. It all starts with the people.
“It is our goal to make grocery shopping an enjoyable experience,” Stenzel said.
Tom Hostad, executive director of the Hartford Area Development Corporation, who along with the city had developed a marketing plan for the property, said he was aware that Festival Foods was looking at the property. He said he has not heard directly what Festival Foods plans for the site. Hostad said the sale is good news for Hartford because it means new development and new jobs for the community.
“I would imagine that Festival did a lot of research on the area with all of the other competitors here and the potential,” Hostad said. “I think a development like that will attract from a broader area than just the city of Hartford. The other factor is there’s nothing else like it around. That brand is not present certainly in Washington County and I think the corporate location is in Fond du Lac, and I think no doubt that had to be another factor in their decision to give the community something else, something different.”
Much of the plaza has been vacant for several years after the closure of the Sentry Food store there and a few years later of the Kmart store.
With Kmart’s closing in the summer of 2016, there was about 135,00 square feet of vacant space — nearly 86,500 square feet from the former Kmart location. That includes the 38,000 square feet left vacant when Sentry Foods closed. Kmart opened at the Hartford location in November 1991.
There are three other smaller businesses spaces available for lease that were formerly occupied by Dollar Express, Little Caesars and Radio Shack. In January 2019 the Common Council rejected changes in city rules that would have allowed U-Haul to develop the complex.
In January the Common Council and Plan Commission approved a marketing plan for the property that showed the possibility of constructing new retail space as well as housing and restaurants. The plan was paid for by the city, Equitable Bank and the HADC.