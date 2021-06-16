HARTFORD — Festival Foods received Plan Commission approval Monday for its site plan at the former K-Mart property, for both the Festival grocery store and a retail building called Shoppes at Bell Avenue.
City Planner Justin Drew said the Plan Commission approved the site plan submitted by Festival for the 1275 Bell Ave. property with only minor adjustments related to the façade of Shoppes at Bell Avenue. A report from Drew stated that Festival plans to tear down the existing K-Mart building and the first retail space west of there and build anew.
According to site plan details, the Festival Foods will be a 70,213-square-foot, stand-alone building positioned on the property similarly to where the K-Mart building currently is. The Shoppes at Bell Avenue building will be 11,327 square feet, situated at the northeast corner of the site near the intersection of Bell Avenue and Novak Street.
Renderings in the submission show Shoppes at Bell Avenue will be a multi-tenant retail building with six spaces. The façade is planned with some characteristics matching the Festival Food design.
Festival also submitted a certified survey map application to split the overall parcel into three lots, with one each for the standalone grocery store, Shoppes at Bell Avenues and the existing building at the west end of the property. The building to the west will remain for the time being to allow current tenants to continue operating during Festival Foods’ construction, according to Drew’s report.
There was also a rezoning request for the new lot for the Shoppes, to convert that property to B-5 highway business, rather than B-2 , to allow flexibility in lot size and future businesses. Drew said those two items would go to the Common Council next week for final approvals.
In other business, the Plan Commission also recommended approval for an annexation petition to bring 50.14 acres just north of Mount Vernon Estates subdivision into Hartford. The land is planned for a subdivision of approximately 100 lots which received concept review from the commission in March.
Drew said the annexation request, as well as a related amendment to the city’s Smart Growth Plan, will also go before the Common Council next week. The annexation requires a public hearing, which was noticed for Tuesday’s meeting. The council meets at 7 p.m. at Hartford City Hall.