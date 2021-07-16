Festival Foods to begin demolishing former Kmart

HARTFORD — Festival Foods has taken out a demolition permit to raze the former Kmart building as part of the Hartford Plaza Redevelopment Concept.
The city has been working on a redevelopment concept that includes building on subdivision and phasing potential, residential space, commercial buildings, and outlots. This renovated Hartford Plaza site will be located at 1201 through 1275 Bell Avenue, which is also where the much-anticipated, 70,213 square-foot Festival Foods store will be built.
City Administrator Steve Volkert said Festival Foods is expected to begin demolishing the existing Kmart building within the next few weeks.
The Plan Commission June 14 approved Festival Foods tearing down the Kmart building. City Planner Justin Drew said there will also be demolition of a retail space west of there by Festival Foods as they plan to build anew.
“It will take several weeks to complete demolition and site prep for construction of the new Festival Foods,” Tom Hostad, executive director of Hartford Area Development Corporation, said. “My estimate is that will be accomplished by the end of August.”
Within that same area is the vacant Ponderosa building on Sumner Street, which went out of business on June 20. The restaurant had been experiencing challenges due to the pandemic, including cutting its hours because of staffing shortages.
According to a Facebook post by the steakhouse, “the pandemic was too much for [the restaurant] to overcome.” The Ponderosa corporate office declined to comment at the time.
The property had been on sale for about $1 million for a few months, but now, it has been taken off the market. There is no information about who has purchased the property yet.
For more information on the redevelopment vision of the Hartford Plaza by the city of Hartford, visit https://www.ci.hartford.wi us.