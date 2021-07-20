THIENSVILLE — Join Fiddleheads Coffee in celebrating 25 years in the coffee industry from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Thiensville Village Park, 250 Elm St.
The event is to thank customers for making Fiddleheads part of their day through the years. Admission is free and open to the public.
There will be live music from bands like Bella Cain and Frogwater, and treats available for purchase from food trucks such Daily Taco & Cantina, Falafel Guys, Modern Maki Sushi, Musa Ice Cream,
Sweet Delight Kettle Corn, and Sugar Spun Cotton Candy. Kids will enjoy the huge playground, and there will even be face painting.
For more information, visit
https://fiddleheadscoffee.com/thiensvillevillage-park-event.