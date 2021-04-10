BROOKFIELD — Fiddleheads Coffee Roasters looks to open another new location as the local business continues to grow.
According to a Brookfield Plan Commission agenda, the coffee shop, which was founded in Thiensville, would like to open a location in the historic Village of Brookfield area on North Brookfield Road.
Fiddleheads is looking to rehabilitate the Brookfield Junction Depot structure with a building addition for a total of a 2,950-square-foot coffee shop. The coffee shop building would also serve a civic use as a trailhead for Waukesha County’s Fox River bike trail and its connection with the city’s Greenway Corridor trail system, at 2825 N. Brookfield Road.
According to city documents, Fiddleheads would serve premium coffees, as well as teas and other drink products. It would also sell bakery items, such as scones and muffins, as well as sandwiches and soups.
The business anticipates employing 15 people on an annual basis and its hours would be from 6:30 a.m. to no later than 8 p.m. There would be seating inside for about 60 to 80 people and there would be two patios outside. The east patio would seat between 20 and 30 and the west patio would seat between 15 and 25 patrons.
The proposal will be discussed at the 6:30 p.m. Plan Commission meeting on Monday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 2000 N. Calhoun Road. The reapproval of a new plan and method of operation and grant agreement would also need to be approved by the Common Council.