MEQUON — Fiddleheads announced that their Mequon location, 10530 N. Port Washington Road, is officially reopen as of today.
“In light of COVID-19, we have taken all necessary precautions to ensure we keep our customers and our baristas safe at all times. In order to continue to do that, our entry and exit areas will be structured a bit differently,” reads a newsletter from the company.
All Fiddleheads employees will be practicing a safe distance between all customers by placing markings on the floor/ground.
There will also be separate areas for ordering and pickup.
For their new breakfast and lunch menu, visit https://fiddleheadscoffee.com.