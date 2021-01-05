SHOREWOOD — Fiddleheads, one of the largest privately held coffee and café businesses in southeast Wisconsin, Monday announced the grand opening of its sixth café. The grand opening is scheduled for Jan. 11.
Located at 4334 N. Oakland Ave. (on the corner of Oakland and Lake Bluff), the café will serve fine coffee, premium bakery products, and warm breakfast and lunch entrées to its clientele.
“We’ve been looking for the right location in the Shorewood area for over a decade,” said owner Ray Marcy. “Shorewood has been key to our expansion plans, but we had been unable to find the perfect spot, until this unique space (formally Sherwin Williams) came into the picture. We began meeting with Derek Grams, owner of the building, over a year ago, to begin discussions, leading to our grand opening this week We certainly want to thank him for helping bring this café to a reality for Fiddleheads.”
“We’re delighted that Fiddleheads has joined the Shorewood community,” said Allison Rozek, Shorewood village president. “We all believe Fiddleheads will be a great addition to an already vibrant business and residential area. I’m sure I speak for the community when I say we can’t wait to visit the cafe when the open sign is turned on.”
Owner Mike Wroblewski added that the new location will be unique to the Oakland Avenue scene, with a three-season patio that will be unprecedented in the area.
“With the patio seating and fire pit area, flowing into our café, we believe our customers will enjoy fine coffee, great food, and a wonderful setting to simply enjoy,” Wroblewski said.