Fiddleheads to open at new BMO tower

MILWAUKEE — Fiddleheads, one of the largest privately held coffee and café enterprises in southeast Wisconsin, announced the grand opening of its latest café within the new BMO Tower building in downtown Milwaukee.
The grand opening date is April 8 at the new tower building, 790 N. Water St., Milwaukee.
The business will be located just off the tower lobby, within the “connector building” between 790 and 770 N. Water St. Fiddleheads’ location will allow it to serve building tenants as well as the nearby downtown community.
Fiddleheads also has locations throughout southeastern Wisconsin in Menomonee Falls, Cedarburg, Thiensville, Mequon, Grafton and Shorewood.
Ray Marcy, a Fiddleheads owner, said, “We believe our location in the 5,000square-foot connector building will serve as a magnet for people to come, relax and enjoy wonderful coffee, bakery and food in a sensational environment.”
Mike Wroblewski, also a Fiddleheads owner, said he looks forward to meeting new customers at the downtown Milwaukee location.
Fiddleheads engaged with Irgens in July 2020 in building the café. According to a press release, while the design and construction of the building was done in a challenging environment due to the pandemic, both Fiddleheads and Irgens Development decided to move forward in an expedited manner, leading to the upcoming grand opening.
“It is very positive news when a growing family-owned business invests in the center of our city,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said.
Fiddleheads will be open Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.