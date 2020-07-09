THIENSVILLE — Fiddleheads, one of the largest privately- held coffee and café businesses in southeast Wisconsin, announced Tuesday that it will open a flagship café in the new BMO Tower, 790 N. Water St., in conjunction with Irgens Partners LLC, the Tower’s developer, and property manager.
Fiddleheads was started in 1996 in Thiensville with its first café on the Milwaukee River. Café operations have expanded from Thiensville to Cedarburg, Mequon, Grafton, Menomonee Falls, and Shorewood.
Fiddleheads also sells its coffees to wholesale and retail customers throughout the U.S. and operates its own bakery in Thiensville.
Just off the lobby, the new café will occupy a ground-floor presence, intersecting the new Tower and 770 N. Water St. The café will be surrounded by a spacious common area that can be used by employees of both buildings and will also be open to the public with a direct retail entrance facing Water Street.
“We’ve been looking for the right opportunity in downtown Milwaukee for quite some time, but this opportunity found us, thanks to the folks at Irgens,” said Ray Marcy, a member of Fiddleheads ownership. “Leadership reached out to us just five weeks ago to discuss this opportunity, and we worked continuously with their executive team, to reach this long-term commitment. Since our first meeting with Mark Irgens, we believed it had the potential for a great partnership.”
The COVID pandemic concerns, ultimately moved the project along on a faster track.
“The COVID world has created temporary uncertainty, but the certainty in our relationship with Irgens, made the decision easy and obvious for us,” Marcy said.
Kevin Schmoldt of Newmark Knight Frank represented Irgens and Brian Vanevenhoven of Newmark Knight Frank represented Fiddleheads in the lease negotiations.