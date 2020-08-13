THIENSVILLE — Following almost four months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Fiddleheads Bayshore location on 5600 N. Bayshore Drive in Glendale is permanently shut down and planning to be replaced by a new café in Shorewood.
The Bayshore location was open for about seven years, but months before the coronavirus pandemic, Fiddleheads Head of Marketing Mahnaz Marcy said they “came across a longerterm opportunity in our Shorewood location that sits on North Oakland Avenue.
“The site was simply ideal — with a great corner location and a terrific area with a spectacular setting for an outdoor patio,” Marcy said.
Since their lease was ending at Bayshore, they opted to not renew and instead look for growth in a different area, especially one that had the potential to develop an outdoor patio.
The new Shorewood location will operate at 4334 N. Oakland Ave. around the beginning of November. Shorewood was chosen as Fiddleheads’ newest location as they “look for wellestablished communities with a rich history and then real estate opportunities within those communities which meet (their) business model.”
Marcy said that COVID-19 has had no effect on the development timeline of the opening of the Shorewood location. “COVID-19 has not slowed our progress at all. In fact, it has had the opposite effect in catapulting Fiddleheads forward,” she said.
Another aspect of the business’ expansion is the construction of a flagship café in the BMO Tower at 790 N. Water St. in downtown Milwaukee. This opportunity arose as BMO was the tenant of Irgens Development, and Mark Irgens was familiar with the Fiddleheads franchises. The executive team of the café reached out to him to place a new location inside the tower. “We went from discussions to signed lease in just a matter of five weeks, and we are on this accelerated path to build out our next Fiddleheads café operations downtown, which is to be opened as soon as December 2020,” Marcy said.
Just off the lobby, the new café will occupy a ground-floor presence, intersecting the new Tower and 770 N. Water St. The café will be surrounded by a spacious common area that can be used by employees of both buildings and will also be open to the public with a direct retail entrance facing Water Street.
“We’ve been looking for the right opportunity in downtown Milwaukee for quite some time, but this opportunity found us, thanks to the folks at Irgens,” said Ray Marcy, a member of Fiddleheads ownership.
Fiddleheads was founded in 1996 in Thiensville. They are a family-owned specialty coffee company with multiple cafés, a small-batch coffee roastery and an artisan bakery. They currently have locations in Thiensville, Mequon, Cedarburg, Grafton and Menomonee Falls.