Fifth extension granted for empty Washington Avenue parcel

CEDARBURG — Another year has gone by and the vacant lot at W62 N180 N186 Washington Ave., south of Walgreens, will continue to remain vacant for now.
The Cedarburg Plan Commission approved a fifth extension to Concord Development for a site, architectural, landscaping and lighting plan for a multi-tenant building and a conditional use permit for a restaurant with a drive-thru.
The Plan Commission had approved its fourth extension exactly a year ago on Monday night.
“Since there has been no change to zoning in the area or to the Zoning Code that would affect this project, Staff has no objection to this request and recommends extending the approval and all conditions thereof to August 2021,” City Planner Jon Censky said in the agenda information provided to the Plan Commission.
The plans were originally approved at a plan commission meeting on Aug. 3, 2015, according to the report by Censky. A one-year extension was granted in June of 2016, a second time in August 2017 and a third time in August of 2018.
The proposal was for a 7,030-square-foot, multi-tenant building with a restaurant located in the north tenant space, according to the minutes of a commission meeting in 2015. There would be a 27-stall parking lot located in the front of the building, as well as 21 stalls behind.
“Architecturally, the plans are designed to complement the look of the Walgreens building in terms of colors, design and material,” according to the minutes.
The plans in 2015 also proposed a one-way lane extending from the front parking lot along the south side of the building that wraps around the east side and leads to a drive-thru window on the north elevation.
“Traffic is then directed through the parking lot to the site’s driveways,” according to the 2015 commission minutes. “Access to the back parking lot will be from the Walgreen’s drive over a shared access easement.”
“Hopefully it’ll get done soon,” said commission member Kip Kinzel.
Censky said there has been no discussion of plans from Andrew Petzold, president and CEO of Concord Development Company, of doing something this year or next year.
“He seems to submit his application on an annual basis,” he said. “I’m sure he’s waiting for the market to improve. Hopefully that’ll happen.”