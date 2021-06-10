Fifth Kwik Trip gas station coming to West Bend

WEST BEND — Construction of a fifth Kwik Trip gas station in the city, located at 1300 E. Paradise Drive, recently started construction. The site is on the corner of East Paradise Drive and South River Road.
A site plan was approved by the Plan Commission in April 2019.
The newest location will have a 7,000-square-foot convenience store with a 2,100-square-foot attached car wash, according to meeting documents.The store can be accessed from an existing shared driveway on the west side of the development.
Another driveway exists along South River Road and will be reused. An oversized driveway and approach are also proposed along South River Road.
The location will have 26 standard parking and two barrier-free parking stalls. Twenty other stalls are provided at the pumps.
Peak period vehicle trip generation estimates anticipate 100 to 120 vehicles per hour. A traffic impact analysis was previously submitted to the city.
The exterior will consist of red brick on the main portion of the building with earthtoned accent banding. The roof will be a green standing seam metal roof.
The location is the former site of a Citgo gas station, where Kathy and George Muth owned and managed Egbert & Guido’s Express Inc. for 21 years.
Construction of two other locations are also underway at 1637 W. Washington St. and at the corner of Washington Street and River Road.