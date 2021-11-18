Fifth Kwik Trip gas station, convenience store in West Bend opens

WEST BEND — The city’s fifth Kwik Trip, located at 1280 E. Paradise Drive, held a grand opening Wednesday on the corner of East Paradise Drive and South River Road.
A site plan for the new development was approved by the West Bend Plan Commission in April 2019. The store measures 7,000 square feet with a 2,100-square-foot attached car wash. Access to the store is made possible with an existing shared driveway on the west side of the development and along South River Road.
During the grand opening ceremony, two $1,000 checks were presented to Big Brothers, Big Sisters and National Alliance for Mental Illness of Washington County.
Don Zietlow, whose family runs the company, was in attendance, along with city leaders. Kwik Trip received the West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Catalyst Award and the company is estimated to have created 200 jobs in the community.
Developers of Kwik Trip Store No. 1058 estimated that during peak periods, vehicle trip generation is expected to be 100 to 120 per hour. A traffic impact analysis was previously submitted to the city. The location of the Kwik Trip is also at the site of a former Citgo gas station where Kathy and George Muth owned and managed Egbert & Guido’s Express Inc. for 21 years.
The new store is the third Kwik Trip to open in West Bend this year. Other stores at 1637 W. Washington St. and at the corner of Washington Street and River Road opened in late summer.
Other existing Kwik Trip locations in West Bend are at 1750 S. Silverbrook Drive and 806 S. Main St.