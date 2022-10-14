FILE- In this Aug. 10, 2015, file photo, turkeys stand in a barn on turkey farm near Manson, Iowa. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 proposed sweeping changes in the way chicken and turkey meat is processed that are intended to reduce illnesses from food contamination but could require meat companies to make extensive changes to their operations. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)