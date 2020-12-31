GERMANTOWN — Kinderberg Estates, a new 16-home subdivision, could gain its final approval Monday night during the Village Board meeting.
The Plan Commission has approved a final plat for the site.
The subdivision, planned for 14.7 acres immediately north of Donges Bay Road in the northeast corner of the intersection with Preserve Parkway, is being developed by Veridian Homes LLC. The Plan Commission on Monday unanimously approved the final plat with a handful of conditions, including certain items to be addressed before the plat is recorded. Such conditions are common in plat approvals.
The village rezoned the 14.7 acres in question from agricultural to single-family residential in April of this year. A preliminary plat and a developers agreement for Kinderberg Estates were approved by the Village Board in August. With those steps complete, the final plat is a last step before the actual construction of the new residential neighborhood is undertaken.
According to village documents, the subdivision as a whole will include 16 singlefamily lots averaging 0.61 acres each. There will be 3.53 acres of open space in the final build out. The subdivision will be constructed immediately south of the village’s Kinderberg Park.
Subdivision plat documents submitted by Veridian show the lots range in size from 0.477 to 0.855 acres, which is 20,771 to 37,250 square feet. The homes would all be along one cul-de-sac, which will be connected to Preserve Parkway.
One of the conditions for the final plat is that none of the lots will be accessed from Donges Bay Road or Preserve Parkway directly, though several of the lots will be adjacent to those roads. All access will be from the cul-de-sac, which the plat map named Blackbird Point.
The Village Board meets at 7 p.m. Monday in the Village Hall Board Room at N112-W17001 Mequon Road.