GERMANTOWN — Kinderberg Estates is moving forward, as the Plan Commission approved the 16-home subdivision’s final plat on Monday.
The subdivision, planned for 14.7 acres immediately north or Donges Bay Road in the northeast corner of the intersection with Preserve Parkway, is being developed by Veridian Homes LLC. The village of Germantown Plan Commission Monday unanimously approved the final plat with a handful of conditions, that certain items be addressed before the plat is recorded. Such conditions are common in plat approvals.
The village rezoned the 14.7 acres in question from agricultural to single-family residential in April of this year. A preliminary plat and a developers agreement for Kinderberg Estates were approved by the Village Board in August. With those steps complete, the final plat is a last step before the actual construction of the new residential neighborhood is undertaken.
The Plan Commission’s action this week will go forward to the Village Board as a recommendation, as the full board needs to give final approval before the plat documents are recorded.
According to village documents, the subdivision as a whole will include 16 single-family lots averaging 0.61 acres each. There will be 3.53 acres of open space in the final build out. The subdivision will be constructed immediately south of the village of Germantown’s Kinderberg Park.
Subdivision plat documents, submitted by Veridian, show the lots range in size from 0.477 to 0.855 acres, which is 20,771 to 37,250 square feet. The subdivision is laid out for the homes to all be along one cul-de-sac, which will be connected to Preserve Parkway.
One of the conditions for the final plat is that the documents be given notations that none of the lots will be accessed from Donges Bay Road or Preserve Parkway directly, though several of the lots will be adjacent to those roads. All access will be from the cul-de-sac, which the plat map named Blackbird Point.
One of the main matters discussed before the Plan Commission gave its approval was landscaping for the subdivision. Germantown Associate Planner Emily Zandt said that while the plat map itself does not reflect landscaping plans, there are separate documents which do. “Their plan will remove invasive species and supplement, they do have a plan,” Zandt said.
She noted also that the landscaping for the subdivision and the invasive species removal plan are highlighted in the developers agreement. Such agreements lay out the responsibilities of the developing company or person and the municipality for the project, and Veridian is required to meet all the obligations laid out in that agreement.
In August, when the Village Board issued the earlier approvals, Village Administrator Steven Kreklow said the village had stipulated pedestrian pathways and landscaping barriers between the new development and neighboring properties.
“Infrastructure work on the site is complete and I expect that Veridian will be moving forward with construction of at least model homes over the next few months,” said Kreklow.