JACKSON — Home construction is expected to begin soon on a new subdivision in Jackson, as the village is expected to take up the final plat for one phase of residences and the infrastructure for phase two at the Morning Meadow subdivision.
Morning Meadows is a subdivision planned for the village of Jackson, at the northeast corner of County Highway P and Sherman Road. Village records show that in 2019, about 92 acres of land were annexed into the village from the township for the subdivision plan. The development as a whole, once complete, is expected to include 89 single-family residences.
This week, the final plat for phase one of the subdivision will go before the Plan Commission Thursday at 7 p.m. at Jackson Village Hall, N168 W20733 Main St. Sam Jagodzinski, of developer Home Path Financial, said that final plat’s approval will allow them to begin building and potentially selling lots.
“The idea is to have built out on the land start(ing) as the weather warms up,” Jagodzinski said.
Phase one includes 24 residential properties, ranging in size from 10,101 to 12,762 square feet per lot. Jagodzinski said infrastructure for phase one — roads, utilities and other site work required for the subdivision as a whole — is nearly complete, and construction of individual properties will begin with building some model homes, hopefully during the spring to early summer. Home Path Financial is connected to Stepping Stone Homes, which will provide construction services.
He said that properties in the subdivision will ideally be sold in land and home packages; buyers will be able to select the home plan and options they want built when they select their land. For phase two, Morning Meadows is going to the Board of Public Works tonight, at 7 p.m. at the Village Hall. The second phase will include an additional 26 lots immediately north of phase one, for a total of 50 thus far.
Village of Jackson Public Works Director Brian Kober said the Board of Public Works is the body that agrees to extend utilities for each phase of the project, and reviews infrastructure plans for the subdivision. With that approval this week, Home Path Financial will be able to move forward on the second phase’s infrastructure while building homes in phase one.
Jagodzinski said that infrastructure work in phase two will hopefully be completed over the summer, but it is too early to say for certain exactly when work will be complete.
Eventually there is a phase three planned, which will add the remaining 39 lots intended to the subdivision. Information on a timeline for that phase is not yet available from the developer.