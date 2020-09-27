WAUKESHA — The Finance Committee will meet for a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, where they will review a new proposal for a development project on vacant land on the south side of St. Paul Avenue. The development is for a four- or five-story 114-unit luxury apartments.
The properties were originally part of Townhomes at Mill Reserve Condominium property; however, the plans did not come to fruition due to lack of demand.
A new tax incremental financing district would be created for the development — TID 11, if approved by the Common Council. The developer is requesting the city contribute over $5.5 million, with $2 million up front and the rest as pay-as-you-go financing.
View the meeting online at https://waukesha.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
A TIF district term sheet would also be reviewed for the 78-unit senior living development within the City Hall TIF.
Next week, the Ordinance and License Committee will also meet at 6 p.m. Monday. An agenda was not available before deadline.